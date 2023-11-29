Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,422 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of MarketAxess worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.27.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $230.99 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day moving average of $245.87.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

