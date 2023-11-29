Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 43,333 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after acquiring an additional 213,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.2 %

LW stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

