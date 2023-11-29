Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,513,025 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.76% of Macerich worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 176.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.90.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

