Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 17,356 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,487,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

