Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 21,995 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.20 and a 200 day moving average of $226.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

