Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 560,455 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 560,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,251,000 after acquiring an additional 750,060 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $86,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 208,002 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

