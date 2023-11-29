Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Leidos worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Leidos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after purchasing an additional 273,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.