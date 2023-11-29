Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $19.78 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.07% of Canada Goose worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

GOOS opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

