Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of CF Industries worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

