Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.57 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

