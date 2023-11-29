Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.61 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,676 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

