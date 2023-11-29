Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,533 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

