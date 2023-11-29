Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 10,544 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 102.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

