Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 14,383 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $162.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

