Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,866 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.98% of Preferred Bank worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Preferred Bank stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $888.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

