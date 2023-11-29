Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,267 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $20,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,703,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,112 shares of company stock valued at $16,604,284. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

