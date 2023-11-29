Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper Companies worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $334.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.27 and its 200 day moving average is $356.73.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

