Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,491 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $20,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

