Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,517 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after acquiring an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

