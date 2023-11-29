Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of FMC worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,531,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

