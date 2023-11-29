HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,159 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.14.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded up $13.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.75 and a 200-day moving average of $497.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.74 and a 52-week high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

