Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.94. 370,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.31. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $558.04.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

