Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $12.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.