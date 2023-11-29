Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

MGRC opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

