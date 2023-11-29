Huntington National Bank Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $781.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,830. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

