Huntington National Bank Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,943,000 after buying an additional 1,598,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELS opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Further Reading

