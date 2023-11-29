Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 171.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

