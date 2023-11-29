Huntington National Bank Purchases 178 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 25.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Company Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

