Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,574 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 257,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $2,649,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 45.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $995,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

MBWM stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.