Huntington National Bank Purchases 435 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. CWM LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IART. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.