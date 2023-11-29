Huntington National Bank Sells 182 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ACWI opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $83.59 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.