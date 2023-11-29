HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,725,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,376 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.85.

HUYA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in HUYA by 797.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

