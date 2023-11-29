IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,648,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.42% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $4,343,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,081,000 after buying an additional 154,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $470.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

