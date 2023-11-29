Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 98.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $242.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,774. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

View Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.