Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $284,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

