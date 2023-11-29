Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

