Insider Buying: Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) Insider Buys 104,070 Shares of Stock

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK – Get Free Report) insider David Chalmers purchased 104,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,125.15 ($44,453.74).
David Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 31st, David Chalmers 174,903 shares of Alkane Resources stock.
Alkane Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.
About Alkane Resources
Alkane Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration and production company in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver deposits. The company also invests in junior gold mining companies and projects. Alkane Resources Limited was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
