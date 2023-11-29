Insider Selling: Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Sells 254,917 Shares of Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) insider Edward Chung sold 254,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.26 ($10.10), for a total transaction of A$3,889,268.67 ($2,575,674.62).

Edward Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Edward Chung 254,917 shares of Technology One stock.

Technology One Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Technology One Increases Dividend

Technology One Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. Technology One’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

