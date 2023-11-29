Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 141.2% in November

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 10.5 %

IINN opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

