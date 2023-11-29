Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.17

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 2682427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $188.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Intel by 127.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,498,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $53,275,000 after buying an additional 840,614 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 17.5% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 140,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $3,789,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

