Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) Insider Buys A$144,500.00 in Stock

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kennan bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$144,500.00 ($95,695.36).

Intelligent Monitoring Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,911.38, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Intelligent Monitoring Group

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited provides security, monitoring, and risk management services for business and individual use in Australia. It also offers high net worth family security solutions, including the development of personal and family safety procedures, ongoing review and assessment to the penetrability of existing residences, evacuation and emergency planning, residential and commercial security systems, phone based duress and location services, customized electronic dashboards, personal safety and travel awareness training services, incident management and response services, close personal protection/personal security drivers, and supplier selection and vetting services.

