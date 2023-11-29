International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 461.6% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 425,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $427,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $827,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 47.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IMAQ opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. International Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

