International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Up 4%

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.24. 4,513,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,082,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after buying an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $144,509,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 44.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after buying an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

