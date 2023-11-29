Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $570.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.57.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $565.07 on Wednesday. Intuit has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $571.82. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.