Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.