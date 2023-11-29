Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 878,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,892,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

