Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the October 31st total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $22.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.