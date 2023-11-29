Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the October 31st total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

