Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
