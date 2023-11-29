Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 337.0% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

