Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 337.0% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

