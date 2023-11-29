Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the October 31st total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $16.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

